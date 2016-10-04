New Port Discovery exhibit features Maryland sports teams

Port Discovery Children’s Museum is opening a new area today celebrating Maryland’s sports teams. Continuing the legacy of the Sports Legends Museum, this exhibit celebrates our Maryland teams.

The new exhibit, called “The Locker Room,” features six colorful lockers that display uniforms worn by Maryland athletes. The Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles are featured in the exhibit as well as college teams including the UMBC Retrievers, Hopkins Blue Jays, Maryland Terrapins and United States Naval Academy Goats. The lockers also feature important team photos and memorabilia. There will be an umpire uniform that children can try on, a mirror to view and a magnetic tic-tac-toe board where visitors can design their own plays.

The special sports items were donated by the Sports Legends Museum, which closed its doors nearly one year ago, with additional items supplied by the sports teams represented.

The new exhibit is located on the first floor, adjacent to the Kick It Up! Exhibit, which encourages kids to get fit by playing in an indoor soccer stadium, complete with electronic scoreboard and goals.

“Children will love seeing their favorite teams spotlighted at the Museum,” said Port Discovery President & CEO Bryn Parchman in a statement. “The installation is a perfect fit for our museum as staying active and healthy is one of our core initiatives. This is a fun way to showcase Maryland athletes who are great role models for our children of healthy and active living. We are delighted to bring a piece of Sports Legends to life at Port Discovery.”