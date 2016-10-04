Workers’ Compensation and Insurance Defense. Anderson, Coe & King, LLP is seeking a full-time workers’ compensation paralegal/legal secretary. A minimum of two years’ experience as a Workers’ Compensation paralegal required. Must have experience with intake and case management of insurance defense and workers’ compensation matters, including but not limited to: obtaining medical records, writing medical summaries, analyzing and investigating claims, creating and sending subpoenas, trial preparation, etc. Candidate must have strong verbal and written communication skills, be detail oriented, organized, have the ability to prioritize and multitask, and be a team player. Experience with case management software preferred. Send resume and salary requirement to hr@acklaw.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

