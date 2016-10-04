Quantcast
Planit named tech business of the year

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2016

Baltimore-based creative agency Planit took home the title of 2016 Tech Business of the Year at the fourth annual Baltimore Innovation Awards. Celebrating the city’s top creative minds, Technical.ly Baltimore hosted the annual Baltimore Innovation Awards, recognizing and highlighting the technical prowess of Baltimore’s innovation and tech community. “Being named Baltimore’s Tech Business of the Year? That’s ...

