Sodexo launches bistro-style dining option for senior communities

Gaithersburg-based Sodexo USA plans in October to launch a new restaurant option to supplement dining services in the senior living communities it serves. The idea, which the company calls Bistro 464, is named for the Baby Boomer generation, born between 1946 and 1964. Sodexo says the new dining option will give residents a place to dine that ...