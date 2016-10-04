Quantcast
Reporter jailed in Iran sues Iranian government

By: Associated Press October 4, 2016

WASHINGTON  — The Washington Post reporter who was detained for more than 18 months in Iran after being accused of espionage has filed a federal lawsuit against the Iranian government. The lawsuit filed Monday by Jason Rezaian together with his brother and mother accuses the Iranian government of subjecting him to torture and holding him hostage ...

