Accelerate Baltimore to run for sixth year

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2016

Emerging Technology Centers, Baltimore's award-winning technology and innovation centers, announced that the Accelerate Baltimore program will run for its sixth consecutive year. The Abell Foundation has awarded ETC $250,000 in funding for this seed accelerator for the second year in a row.  Based on the model of last year's program, each of this year's AB winners will be ...

