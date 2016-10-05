Quantcast
Don't Miss

Cop, Bethany Beach worker save boy from drowning

By: Associated Press October 5, 2016

BETHANY BEACH, Del.— Two men have rescued a child from rough conditions off Bethany Beach. Bethany Beach Police Chief Mike Redmon tells the Daily Times Public Works employee Sean Ely was on the beach Monday when a woman ran to him and said her 11-year-old son was trapped in the surf. Ely called police, and then ran ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100