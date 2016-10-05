Quantcast
BOBBIE SUE LEWIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2016

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Obtaining property by deception and theft of under $10,000 Tried by a jury in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, appellant, Bobbie Sue Lewis, was convicted of six counts of obtaining property by deception of an individual at least 68 years old, five counts of theft less than ...

