Bryan Ebert | Pessin Katz Law

Bryan Ebert has joined Pessin Katz Law as an associate in the firm’s medical malpractice department. Ebert received a law degree from the University of Maryland School of Law, where he served as an associate editor for the Journal of Race, Religion, Gender & Class. Prior to and during law school, Bryan was a director with a multinational financial services firm in Baltimore. During that time he worked in the institutional securities group as a project manager working closely with regulatory stakeholders and investment banks. Ebert is also a graduate of the University of Central Florida and received his undergraduate degrees in Political science and economics. Following graduation, Bryan completed a judicial clerkship for the Hon. John G. Turnbull II at the Circuit Court for Baltimore County. He was offered the opportunity to join the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office in 2013.

