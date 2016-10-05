Quantcast
Discovery Education offers free digital learning tool about recycling

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2016

Discovery Education, a subsidiary of Silver Spring-based Discovery Communications LLC, has launched a free teaching tool about aluminum recycling for K-12 classrooms. Called "Life of a Can - A Never Ending Story," the multi-year effort is designed to teach the importance of aluminum recycling and encourage students to care for the environment. The program offers standards-aligned digital learning tools for classrooms and families ...

