Dr. Nancy Grasmick, Ph.D., the co-director of the Kennedy Krieger Institute and former Maryland state superintendent of schools, was honored by the Baltimore Metropolitan Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women with their 2016 Torchbearer Award. She also received the 2016 Beacon of Light Award from the Baltimore Teacher Network.

