Ecotone to open Columbia office

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2016

Ecotone, an ecological restoration company that has been restoring streams and wetlands throughout Maryland and surrounding states, will mark the opening of its second office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 13 at 3:30 p.m. at 9693 Gerwig Lane, Suite S, in Columbia. The company opened its first office in Harford County in 1998 and has since ...

