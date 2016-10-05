Quantcast
Md. online marketing firm wins Agency of the Year award

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2016

Baltimore-based Jellyfish Online Marketing was named Agency of the Year for paid search marketing in Search Engine Land's 2016 Landy Awards. The  award recognized best-in-class efforts of agency initiatives with respect to paid search marketing (SEM) on behalf of clients. Winners were judged on demonstrating meaningful results for a client organization through implementing best practices of ...

