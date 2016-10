Prominent District of Columbia trial attorney Kobie Flowers has joined Brown, Goldstein & Levy after managing his own small firm in Washington. Flowers has litigated cases in federal and state courts throughout the United States and internationally in the military commissions in Guantanamo Bay as a criminal defense lawyer.

