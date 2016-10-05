Quantcast
Don't Miss

LEO ARTHUR BROWN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress testimony -- Meaning of rap lyrics A jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County convicted Leo Brown, Appellant, of possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. Appellant was sentenced to a term of one year imprisonment, all suspended, and five years of probation. In this appeal, Appellant presents the following ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100