Lisa Lynn Mervis | Attorney

Lisa Lynn Mervis, an Owings Mills-based attorney, was recognized as a two-year member of the American Institute of Family Law Attorney’s 10 best family law attorneys for client satisfaction. An experienced trial lawyer with more than 900 civil and criminal cases, Mervis focuses her practice on family law, with an emphasis on resolving complex financial and property issues. Her extensive skills provide her clients with unique insights and create solutions to settling disputes in family matters.

