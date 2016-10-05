Quantcast
Board to consider contract extension for fingerprint system

By: Associated Press October 5, 2016

ANNAPOLIS— A Maryland board is scheduled to consider a contract extension for the Maryland Automated Fingerprint Identification System. The Board of Public Works is meeting on Wednesday in Annapolis. The fingerprint system captures, processes and manages fingerprints of criminals, criminal suspects and non-criminals. The company 3M Cogent Inc. supports the system. The board will consider extending the contract ...

