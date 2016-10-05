Quantcast
Feds: 80 charged in Md. prison racketeering, drug conspiracies

By: Associated Press October 5, 2016

Federal prosecutors are set to announce indictments charging 80 people in racketeering and drug conspiracies they say have been operating in a Maryland prison. Officials have scheduled a news conference in Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the indictments. U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein and FBI Baltimore Field Office Special Agent in Charge Gordon Johnson are expected to ...

