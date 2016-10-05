Quantcast
McCormick issuing voluntary recall of taco seasoning for unlabeled dairy

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer October 5, 2016

McCormick & Co. Inc. is initiating a voluntary class I recall of its 24 oz. Club Size McCormick® Original Taco Seasoning Mix, with best by date codes between June 27, 2018 and September 16, 2018 due to an unlabeled milk allergen. This recall does not impact any other sizes of McCormick Taco Seasoning Mix or McCormick products. The ...

