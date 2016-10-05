Quantcast
Md. firm shares in nearly $1M grant to develop dengue fever vaccines

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2016

Gaithersburg-based VLP Therapeutics LLC has received a grant of $960,000 for early-stage research to develop new vaccines for dengue fever. VLP will share the grant from the Global Health Innovative Technology Fund with its collaborators at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and the Institute of Tropical Medicine at Nagasaki University in Japan. The vaccines would use using virus-like particles ...

