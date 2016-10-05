Quantcast
Md. girl, 16, charged in clown threat hoax against schools

By: Associated Press October 5, 2016

HAGERSTOWN — The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old girl posed online as a clown to make false threats of violence against several schools in the Hagerstown area. Spokeswoman Carly Hose said in a statement Tuesday that the girl lives in Westminster, about 60 miles away from Hagerstown, but that she ties to Washington County. She ...

