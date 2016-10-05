Maryland State Bar Association names new executive director

Share this: Email

Victor L. Velazquez, the chief operating officer for the District of Columbia Bar, will become executive director of the Maryland State Bar Association when the organization’s long-time leader, Paul Carlin, steps down at the end of the year, the MSBA announced Wednesday. Velazquez has spent three years as COO of the 100,000-member D.C. Bar and has been ...