Baltimore Co. jury awards $4M in wrongful death case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 5, 2016

A Baltimore County jury has awarded nearly $4 million to the surviving family members of a 28-year-old man who went into cardiac arrest after a doctor failed to diagnose him with heart disease. The jury's award included a combined $3.75 million in noneconomic damages to the mother, father and son of Michael Mills, who died in ...

