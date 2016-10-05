Quantcast
Regulators expand protections to prepaid debit card users

By: Associated Press Ken Sweet October 5, 2016

NEW YORK — Federal regulators announced new rules Wednesday governing the quickly growing prepaid debit card industry, an effort more than two years in the making which should bring basic account protections to its customers, who are often financially disadvantaged. Prepaid debit card issuers will have to provide their users with basic account information like balances ...

