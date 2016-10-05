Quantcast
Rawlings-Blake asks state for $30M for DOJ consent decree

By: Associated Press October 5, 2016

Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake is asking Gov. Larry Hogan for more than $30 million to help reform the Baltimore Police Department as the city expects will be required under a pending consent decree with the Justice Department. The Baltimore Sun reports that Amelia Chasse, a spokeswoman for the Republican governor, said in a statement Tuesday that the governor's ...

