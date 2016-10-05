Seth M. Rotenberg: Delay in ratifying foreclosure sale not grounds for interest abatement

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



In AMT Homes, LLC v. Fishman, 228 Md. App. 302, 137 A.3d 1056 (2016), the Court of Special Appeals held that the circuit court’s delay, resulting from judicial backlog, in ratifying a foreclosure sale did not constitute grounds for reducing the interest that the foreclosure purchaser was obligated to pay. Background In a typical foreclosure auction sale, ...