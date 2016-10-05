Quantcast
Susquehanna Ave. property poses inviting prospect for investors in Towson

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 5, 2016

This office building at 29 W. Susquehanna Ave. in Towson provides an opportunity for an investor or owner/user to take charge of a property in bustling downtown Towson. The property, which has 72,559 rentable square feet, is about 70 percent occupied. It’s also located within a short distance of the soon-to-be Whole Foods-anchored $350 million Towson ...
