Susquehanna Ave. property poses inviting prospect for investors in Towson

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



This office building at 29 W. Susquehanna Ave. in Towson provides an opportunity for an investor or owner/user to take charge of a property in bustling downtown Towson. The property, which has 72,559 rentable square feet, is about 70 percent occupied. It’s also located within a short distance of the soon-to-be Whole Foods-anchored $350 million Towson ...