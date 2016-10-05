Quantcast
Tax credit draws rave reviews in Baltimore

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 5, 2016

Developers continue to praise a Baltimore tax credit for making building new apartments in the city possible. During a ceremonial groundbreaking for Highland Haus apartments, on the former site of the famed Haussner’s restaurant, the project’s developer said it would not be possible without Baltimore’s High Performance Market-Rate Rental Housing Tax Credit. “We all know taxes are ...
