Tracy Weins, Ashey Johnson, Emily Kanoff, Ashley Braddock, Kati Wood and Daisy Strudwick | TBC

TBC, a Baltimore-based full-service ad agency with in-house branding, direct marketing, public relations, media, interactive, broadcast production and digital production, recently announced a number of additions to its personnel roster. The company named Tracy Weins as accounting manager; Ashey Johnson and Emily Kanoff, account supervisors; Ashley Braddock, junior graphic designer; Kati Wood, Digital PR account coordinator; and Daisy Strudwick, assistant account manager

Johnson’s advertising and marketing experience has focused on account management, strategic planning and brand development. Johnson joins TBC from Gold Dog Communications, a boutique ad agency in Falls Church, Virginia where she served as director of account services.

Prior to joining TBC, Weins was a controller with Peabody Press, where she was responsible for accounting operations including financial reporting, general ledger, payroll, accounts payable, accounts receivable, budgeting, tax compliance as well as HR.

Kanoff comes to TBC after a five-year tenure at Discovery Communications where she managed all media strategy, planning and analytics for TLC and Investigation Discovery cable networks.

Prior to TBC, Brannock spent two years as a graphic designer for the University of Maryland, Department of Transportation, where she focused on creative design for campaign and brand building.

Wood is a recent graduate of University of Maryland, Baltimore County and former social media intern with Planit in Baltimore.

Prior to TBC, Strudwick was an assistant to the campaign manager of David Warnock’s mayoral campaign in Baltimore and served as the head of the field department.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.