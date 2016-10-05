Quantcast
Women of the World festival in Baltimore this weekend

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Business Writer October 5, 2016

A festival that has attracted world-renowned women such as Nobel Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai and Leymah Gbowee is coming to Baltimore this weekend to celebrate women in Charm City and to discuss barriers to gender equality in the region. Started in London in 2011, the Women of the World festival, or WOW, has drawn more than 1 ...

