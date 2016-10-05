WORKERS’ COMPENSATION COMMISSION-ASSISTANT TO COMMISSIONER

Looking for an exciting opportunity in a rewarding position? The State of Maryland Workers’ Compensation Commission is currently seeking a highly organized, self-starting, and enthusiastic team players to oversee the day to day operations of a Commissioner’s office located in downtown Baltimore City. The Hearings Division is responsible for analyzing, calculating and preparing legal Awards/Orders from the Commissioner’s decisions and legal documents submitted. For additional information or to apply: http://www.jobaps.com/MD/sup/bulpreview.asp?R1=16&R2=003507&R3=0001

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

