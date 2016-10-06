Quantcast
Md. court disbars attorney for $60K theft from trust account

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 6, 2016

The state’s top court has disbarred an attorney who allegedly stole $60,000 from a client by withdrawing it from a trust account without authorization and then refusing to return it. The Court of Appeals explained Wednesday its reasons for disbarring Steven Lee Shockett by a per curiam order on Sept. 6, noting that the disciplinary proceedings ...

