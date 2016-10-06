Quantcast
Baltimore-area McDonald’s to donate Oct. 12 proceeds to Ronald McDonald House

By: Daily Record Staff October 6, 2016

McDonald’s Family Restaurants of Greater Baltimore will donate 25 percent of its one-day sales and in-store donations on Oct. 12 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Baltimore. There are 135 McDonald’s restaurants in the Greater Baltimore area, which include locations in Baltimore city as well as Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Harford and Howard counties.  ...

