Baltimore to become case study in ‘urban manufacturing’

By: Daniel Leaderman Daily Record Business Writer October 6, 2016

Conventional wisdom is that manufacturing vanished from Baltimore years ago, leaving a hole in the city's economy that lingers to this day. But the growing number of makerspaces — many of which allow businesses and community members to use fabrication tools such as 3-D printers, cutters and other equipment — in the Baltimore area may be ...

