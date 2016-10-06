Quantcast
This app from a Baltimore firm aims to show you where to find a mate

By: Daily Record Staff October 6, 2016

A new, free mobile app from Baltimore-based Whozout Tonite LLC aims to make it easier for its users to find potential mates at public venues. The app, called Whozout, promises to let its users see in real-time the ratios of men to women who use the app at eateries, nightclubs and other venues. It also lets users filter the ...

