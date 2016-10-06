Quantcast
Don't Miss

Lost evidence, misconduct make defending Cosby hard, lawyers say

By: Associated Press Maryclaire Dale October 6, 2016

PHILADELPHIA  — Bill Cosby's lawyers blame his arrest on sexual assault charges on "a perfect storm" of mistakes by a federal judge and misconduct by an ambitious prosecutor and celebrity lawyer Gloria Allred. In court papers Thursday, they said Cosby can't defend the decade-old accusation when key witnesses have died, meeting places have closed and evidence ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100