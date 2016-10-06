Dean of JHU Bloomberg school to step down next year

After 12 years at the helm, Michael J. Klag, dean of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, will step down next year to return to research and teaching.

Michael J. Klag, an expert in the epidemiology of major chronic diseases, will take a sabbatical beginning in July, then join the faculty of Bloomberg’s departments of epidemiology and health policy and management, the university announced Thursday.

Klag, who is on the faculty of both the School of Public Health and the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, earned his master’s degree in public health at Hopkins in 1987 and began working at the university the same year. He became dean of the school of public health in 2005.

“Few jobs make you feel good about the future of the human race, but leading the Bloomberg school is one,” Klag said in a news release. He also called it “a privilege to lead such a committed group of faculty, staff and students who have the goal of protecting health and saving lives, millions at a time.”

Since becoming dean of the Bloomberg school, Klag has overseen the creation of 10 new centers and institutes and 12 endowed chairs, and recently announced the $300 million Bloomberg American Health Initiative, funding by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Under Klag, the school has partnered to teach public health in India, China, Spain and Abu Dhabi.

He also founded the Wendy Klag Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities, named for his late first wife, according to the university.

University President Ronald J. Daniels and Provost Sunil Kumar praised Klag in a joint statement, saying that he brought “exemplary leadership” to the post, helped expand the school’s reach around the globe, and developed “innovative and life-changing research programs.”

Klag graduated from Juanita College in 1974 and earned his medical degree at the University of Pennsylvania in 1978. He has also served as director of general internal medicine at the JHU School of Medicine and was interim physician-in-chief of the Johns Hopkins Hospital from 2000 to 2001.