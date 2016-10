Dr. Jeanette Abell has been named associate chair of medicine with Anne Arundel Medical Center. As associate chair, Abell serves as the physician leader for the medical hospitalist program, palliative medicine program and conducts associated efforts in quality and patient satisfaction initiatives.

