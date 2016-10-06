He did the rhyme. Now he does the time

You see a lot of things when you scroll through our Unreported Opinions section, but this recent case summary stood out:

“Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress testimony — Meaning of rap lyrics”

Naturally, I had to investigate.

The Montgomery County case involves Leo Arthur Brown, who ran away from police after a traffic stop led to a search that turned up marijuana. The detective in the case, Jason Cokinos, was called as the state’s expert witness at trial as to whether Brown intended to distribute the drug.

Cokinos testified the marijuana found at the scene was individually packaged. He also testified he reviewed a handwritten document “containing ‘rap lyrics'” that was found on Brown, featuring references to “drugs, ‘snitches’ and drug dealing.” The defense objected to the lyrics being discussed in court but was overruled by the judge. Brown appealed, leading the Court of Special Appeals’ opinion that included this great footnote with some of the lyrics:

These snitches wanna hold me back mad at me cuz I got dat sack cuz I be living large from pumping out them traps moving hard molly or dat pack these [expletives] start telling like they working at bank these streets [expletive] up I don’t who 2 thank this [expletive] getting real can’t tell who ain’t these [expletive] copping deals on they [expletive] mans.

Cokinos then is asked to explain to the jury what these lyrics mean. Here’s part of his breakdown:

So the snitches, like I said, they’re jealous, they’re mad at the individual because he has money. A sack of money, you know, he’s making quick money. “’Cause I be livin’ large from pumpin’ out them traps.” So obviously, we’re living large, because we got lots of money, we’re dealing drugs, we’re doing criminal things, a trap is a street term for like a safe house or a location where drugs are sold or held.

The explanation goes on for a page-and-a-half of the opinion. It felt like I was reading a scene from a movie where the un-hip dad tries to show he still keeps up with the kids’ music and lingo. (In other words, this will be me in about a decade.)

This is no knock on Cokinos: The jury convicted Brown, who was given a suspended sentence and probation. The Court of Special Appeals last week affirmed the conviction.