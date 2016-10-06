Quantcast
Annual sailboat show set to begin in Annapolis

By: Associated Press October 6, 2016

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The 47th annual United States Sailboat Show is on schedule to begin in Annapolis. The show is set to start Thursday. While Hurricane Matthew created concerns about potentially interfering with the show, organizers say they're set to open the show on schedule. It's the second consecutive year that weather threatened to be a ...

