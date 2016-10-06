Quantcast
Md. NSA contractor arrest highlights challenge of insider threat

By: Associated Press Tami Abdollah and Eric Tucker October 6, 2016

WASHINGTON — The arrest of a National Security Agency contractor for allegedly stealing classified information was the second known case of a government contractor being publicly accused of removing secret data from the intelligence agency since 2013. The latest arrest came despite efforts to reform security after the Edward Snowden disclosures, especially in regards to insider ...

