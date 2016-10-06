Quantcast
2nd Md. girl charged in clown threats to schools

By: Associated Press October 6, 2016

HAGERSTOWN — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is charging a second teenage girl in connection with online threats to several public schools in the Hagerstown area. Spokeswoman Carly Hose said in a statement Thursday that the 15-year-old is a student at Williamsport High School, one of the targeted schools. She is charged with disturbing school operations, attempted ...

