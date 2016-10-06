Quantcast
TSA opening PreCheck application center at BWI

By: Associated Press October 6, 2016

A Maryland airport is now a location where travelers can apply for a program that grants them expedited screening at airports. Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein says that Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport has opened a TSA PreCheck application center. PreCheck allows travelers enrolled in the program to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt ...

