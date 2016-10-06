Ground broken on Prince George’s County’s first Nordstrom Rack

Share this: Email

Ground has been broken on a five-acre land parcel in Glenarden for Prince George's County's first Nordstrom Rack store. The store will be in Woodmore Towne Centre, a 140-acre, 700,000-square-foot mixed-use development owned and developed by Annapolis-based Petrie Richardson Ventures LLC and Prudential Global Investment Management. Petrie Richardson expects 30,000-square-foot Nordstrom Rack and 29,000 square feet of retail and restaurants that ...