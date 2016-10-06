Michael Dominelli III | EBA Engineering

EBA Engineering Inc. has promoted Michael “Mike” Dominelli III, PE, LEED AP to structural engineering department manager. Dominelli joined EBA in 2004 and was previously a senior project manager. Dominelli has more than 20 years of experience in structural analysis and design, including field inspection and engineering evaluation, new design, and remedial design. He has served as the structural engineer of record for high-profile projects throughout Maryland, including the award-winning Phase 1 replacement of the Annapolis City Dock Bulkhead and Boardwalk and Phase 2 of the new Dorsey Run Correctional Facility in Jessup, Maryland. He also led the inspection and evaluation of all city-owned vehicular and pedestrian bridges in Baltimore.

