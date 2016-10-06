Synthetic Biologics gets CDC contract for ribaxamase study

Share this: Email

Rockville-based Synthetic Biologics Inc. received a federal research contract to support its research on a treatment designed to protect the gut microbiome from the unintended effects of some antibiotics. The contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta will help continue the phase 2b proof-of-concept clinical study of SYN-004, also called ribaxamase, which is intended to prevent ...