The Daily Record announces its 2016 Leading Women

The Daily Record has announced its 2016 Leading Women, honoring 50 women who are 40 years of age or younger for the accomplishments they have made so far in their careers.

“The Daily Record’s 2016 Leading Women are truly inspirational. Their professional accomplishments, community involvement and commitment to inspiring change exemplifies why they are being singled out for this statewide award,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “They excel to high levels professionally and personally, and The Daily Record congratulates them on this award.”

A panel of previous Top 100 Women and Leading Women winners selected the honorees, who will be celebrated at a reception Dec. 5 at The Westin, Annapolis.

Nominees for Leading Women were asked to complete an application that outlined their education and career history, examples of mentoring, career-related officer and board memberships in professional, business or trade organizations, volunteer involvement in civic and nonprofit organizations, awards and honors, professional accomplishments, and commitment to inspiring change in their organization or the community.

The Daily Record began honoring the next generation of women leaders with the Leading Women award in 2010. The announcement of this year’s winners brings the total number of women recognized to 350.

The winners are:

Stephanie Amponsah, executive director, Urban Alliance

Kendra Brown, policy director, The Congressional Black Caucus

Rachel Brown, director, Sisi ni Amani International

Kate Nolan Bryden, principal/project manager, AMK Partners LLC

Julie Palakovich Carr, council member, City of Rockville

Sarah Cline, attorney, Shulman, Rogers, Gandal, Pordy & Ecker, P.A.

Joanna L. Diamond, vice president of external relations, Planned Parenthood of Maryland

Jennifer Dodson, chief creative officer, Adashmore Creative

Anna Dreyer Ph.D., CFA, vice president/quantitative portfolio manager and analyst, T. Rowe Price

Lisa Goldberg, director of product and program marketing and innovation, Medifast Inc.

Catherine E. Grason, director of regulatory affairs, Maryland Insurance Administration

Dominica Groom, senior director, global sustainability & supplier diversity, Marriott International

Alexandra Gubin, MSW, LCSW-C, young adult patient navigator, Johns Hopkins Medicine, The Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults

Erin R. Guiffre, principal, Kramon & Graham P.A.

Monica Garcia Harms, principal attorney, Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll PC

Rebecca Hauser, owner/founder, The Painted Palette

Amy Hennen, managing attorney, Maryland Volunteer Lawyer Service (MVLS)

Jennieve M. Hill, teacher, Howard County Public Schools

Rachel Hirsch, senior associate, Ifrah PLLC

Caroline L. Hubbard, director of clinical services, Itineris Inc.

Christina Betancourt Johnson, executive director, Rebuilding Together Montgomery County

Sarah B. Kahl, counsel, Venable LLP

Ruth O. Katz, community association attorney, Lerch, Early & Brewer Chtd.

Heidi L. Klotzman, CEO & founder, HeidnSeek Entertainment LLC

Talley H-S. Kovacs, Esq., attorney, Pessin Katz Law P.A.

Nicole Lentini, associate, Semmes Bowens & Semmes

Megan Davey Limarzi, Esq., inspector general, Maryland Department of Health & Mental

Hygiene

Carmalita March-Harris, manager, March Funeral Homes

Jessica Markham, attorney/owner, Markham Law Firm

Lexer Quamie Mayers, senior attorney advisor, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Wendy Sare Meadows, partner, Howanski, Meadows & Erdman LLC

Danielle Meister, continuum of care coordinator, Baltimore City Homeless Services Program

Ana Luisa Mendoza, engineering program manager, Northrop Grumman

Aimee Metrick, vice president of public relations, Beltway Region, Comcast

Kathy Michel, director of Marketing Communications, Goucher College

Adora Ndu, commander, United States Public Health Service

Megan Maguire Priolo, chief operating officer of GBHA, Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Jessica Quincosa, supervising attorney, Maryland Legal Aid

Nabila Rahman, manager, plan management and compliance, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Ashley Riddle, founder, Up Do’s for I Do’s

Sharon Riser, CEO/director, The Temple Frederick & Annapolis Paul Mitchell Partner School

Alicia N. Ritchie, principal, Miles & Stockbridge

Ann Marie Rotz, attorney/principal, Rotz Law Offices LLC

Alicia D.D. Spoor Au.D., doctor, Designer Audiology LLC

Jaymi Sterling, assistant state’s attorney, St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office

Rachel Tate, program specialist for autism, Montgomery County Public Schools

Teresa D. Teare, partner, Shaw Rosenthal LLP

Nichole Baccala Ward, president, TBC Inc.

Dr. Leana Wen, commissioner of health, Baltimore City

Tina C. Williams, president/CEO, TCecure LLC