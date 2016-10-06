The Daily Record announces its 2016 Leading Women

The Daily Record has announced its 2016 Leading Women, honoring 50 women who are 40 years of age or younger for the accomplishments they have made so far in their careers.
“The Daily Record’s 2016 Leading Women are truly inspirational. Their professional accomplishments, community involvement and commitment to inspiring change exemplifies why they are being singled out for this statewide award,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “They excel to high levels professionally and personally, and The Daily Record congratulates them on this award.”
A panel of previous Top 100 Women and Leading Women winners selected the honorees, who will be celebrated at a reception Dec. 5 at The Westin, Annapolis.
Nominees for Leading Women were asked to complete an application that outlined their education and career history, examples of mentoring, career-related officer and board memberships in professional, business or trade organizations, volunteer involvement in civic and nonprofit organizations, awards and honors, professional accomplishments, and commitment to inspiring change in their organization or the community.
The Daily Record began honoring the next generation of women leaders with the Leading Women award in 2010. The announcement of this year’s winners brings the total number of women recognized to 350.
The winners are:
Stephanie Amponsah, executive director, Urban Alliance
Kendra Brown, policy director, The Congressional Black Caucus
Rachel Brown, director, Sisi ni Amani International
Kate Nolan Bryden, principal/project manager, AMK Partners LLC
Julie Palakovich Carr, council member, City of Rockville
Sarah Cline, attorney, Shulman, Rogers, Gandal, Pordy & Ecker, P.A.
Joanna L. Diamond, vice president of external relations, Planned Parenthood of Maryland
Jennifer Dodson, chief creative officer, Adashmore Creative
Anna Dreyer Ph.D., CFA, vice president/quantitative portfolio manager and analyst, T. Rowe Price
Lisa Goldberg, director of product and program marketing and innovation, Medifast Inc.
Catherine E. Grason, director of regulatory affairs, Maryland Insurance Administration
Dominica Groom, senior director, global sustainability & supplier diversity, Marriott International
Alexandra Gubin, MSW, LCSW-C, young adult patient navigator, Johns Hopkins Medicine, The Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults
Erin R. Guiffre, principal, Kramon & Graham P.A.
Monica Garcia Harms, principal attorney, Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll PC
Rebecca Hauser, owner/founder, The Painted Palette
Amy Hennen, managing attorney, Maryland Volunteer Lawyer Service (MVLS)
Jennieve M. Hill, teacher, Howard County Public Schools
Rachel Hirsch, senior associate, Ifrah PLLC
Caroline L. Hubbard, director of clinical services, Itineris Inc.
Christina Betancourt Johnson, executive director, Rebuilding Together Montgomery County
Sarah B. Kahl, counsel, Venable LLP
Ruth O. Katz, community association attorney, Lerch, Early & Brewer Chtd.
Heidi L. Klotzman, CEO & founder, HeidnSeek Entertainment LLC
Talley H-S. Kovacs, Esq., attorney, Pessin Katz Law P.A.
Nicole Lentini, associate, Semmes Bowens & Semmes
Megan Davey Limarzi, Esq., inspector general, Maryland Department of Health & Mental
Hygiene
Carmalita March-Harris, manager, March Funeral Homes
Jessica Markham, attorney/owner, Markham Law Firm
Lexer Quamie Mayers, senior attorney advisor, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
Wendy Sare Meadows, partner, Howanski, Meadows & Erdman LLC
Danielle Meister, continuum of care coordinator, Baltimore City Homeless Services Program
Ana Luisa Mendoza, engineering program manager, Northrop Grumman
Aimee Metrick, vice president of public relations, Beltway Region, Comcast
Kathy Michel, director of Marketing Communications, Goucher College
Adora Ndu, commander, United States Public Health Service
Megan Maguire Priolo, chief operating officer of GBHA, Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Jessica Quincosa, supervising attorney, Maryland Legal Aid
Nabila Rahman, manager, plan management and compliance, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
Ashley Riddle, founder, Up Do’s for I Do’s
Sharon Riser, CEO/director, The Temple Frederick & Annapolis Paul Mitchell Partner School
Alicia N. Ritchie, principal, Miles & Stockbridge
Ann Marie Rotz, attorney/principal, Rotz Law Offices LLC
Alicia D.D. Spoor Au.D., doctor, Designer Audiology LLC
Jaymi Sterling, assistant state’s attorney, St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office
Rachel Tate, program specialist for autism, Montgomery County Public Schools
Teresa D. Teare, partner, Shaw Rosenthal LLP
Nichole Baccala Ward, president, TBC Inc.
Dr. Leana Wen, commissioner of health, Baltimore City
Tina C. Williams, president/CEO, TCecure LLC