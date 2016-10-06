Tina Kummelman | Oak Crest

Oak Crest , the Erickson Living retirement community, promoted Tina Kummelman to the position of director of human resources. Kummelman brings more than 20 years of senior living and health care experience to this new role. Since 2013, she has served as the human resources manager at Oak Crest and previously, she worked for the LifeBridge Health System. She will oversee the daily operations of the Human Resources Department with a focus on employee recruitment and engagement. Oak Crest has more than 1,200 full and part-time employees serving residents in its independent living and continuing care neighborhoods. Kummelman holds a Bachelor of Science from Towson University. She is a member of the Society of Human Resources Managers and the Chesapeake Human Resources Association.

