UMD names Lushniak as new School of Public Health dean

By: Daily Record Staff October 6, 2016

The University of Maryland announced the appointment of Dr. Boris D. Lushniak as dean of the School of Public Health Thursday. Lushniak will officially assume his new role Jan. 9, 2017. "We are delighted to welcome this renowned public health expert to the University of Maryland," said Mary Ann Rankin, UMD's senior vice president and provost. ...

