Quantcast
Don't Miss

XPO Logistics expands into Harford County, plans up to 400 new jobs

By: Daily Record Staff October 6, 2016

XPO Logistics, a global supply chain solutions provider with more than 1,400 locations worldwide, is expanding into Harford County and plans to create up to 400 new jobs, company officials said in a statement released Thursday. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, XPO Logistics is recognized as a top 10 global provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions, and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100